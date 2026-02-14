Is A Built Porsche 911 GT3 A Better Car To Drive Than A GT3 RS For Way Less Money?

Porsche's 997-generation GT3 and GT3 RS are among the highest rated sports car driving experiences of all time, delivering the absolute intersection of speed and driver involvement. Everything that came before was leading up to this, while everything that came after chased more speed at the expense of engaged driving. There are others joining Porsche at the top of GOAT mountain, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who disputes this car's position on the sports car Mount Rushmore. But how do you pick between the 911 GT3 and its much more expensive big brother, the 911 GT3 RS?

Usually the one you pick will depend on your budget. Because the GT3 RS was a more hardcore track version of the street car than its GT3 counterpart, fewer examples were sold at a higher pricepoint, and that rarity when it was new translates to an exponentially higher pricepoint in today's inflated collector market. A nice low-mile GT3 RS is going to cost you between a quarter million dollars and, say, five-hundred grand for a delivery-mile example in a cool color. A standard, non-perfect, track-modified GT3, meanwhile, can be had for maybe $125,000. That's a big gap, so how do you determine if it's worth the extra money for you to step up to the RS? Ask the guy who has had both!

Vin Anatra, former-Hoonigan-turned-solo-artist, traded a 997 GT3 for a 3.8-liter 997 GT3 RS, a car he has always said was his dream car. Within the last few weeks Vin has sold off his RS and gone back to a non-RS GT3. Once you've already got the king of all Porsche 911s, why take a step backward to a "lesser" spec? Find out by watching his newest video on YouTube.

Dang, that's just good viewing. Did you hear how that GT3 Cup exhaust sounds? That has to be one of the best sounding cars on the planet.