New Alloy Could Vastly Expand Automotive Use Of Recycled Aluminum

Once reserved for exotic cars, aluminum is widely used in most everyday modern vehicles. New aluminum is expensive, and the Trump Administration's 50% tariff on imported aluminum and steel certainly doesn't help, but that may be about to change. ScienceDaily reports that scientists have invented a new alloy using recycled aluminum strong enough to be used for structural parts, which has not been possible until now.

The United States already has an extensive infrastructure for recycling aluminum, including everything from soda cans to scrapped cars. "Using remelted scrap instead of primary aluminum is estimated to result in up to 95% reduction in the energy needed for processing a part," Amit Shyam, leader of Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Alloy Behavior and Design Group, told ScienceDaily. That's a significant incentive to use recycled aluminum anywhere and anytime it's possible.

Current recycling techniques can't make secondhand aluminum strong enough to be used in major structural components. When the original parts are melted down, so are the rivets and other fasteners made of different materials. These impurities make recycled aluminum weaker than pure, freshly mined aluminum. This is fine for non-structural parts like hoods and engine blocks, but not for parts like frames or suspension components.