50% Steel And Aluminum Tariff Expands To Motorcycles And More

There are holes in this tariff strategy that are big enough to ride a midsize motorcycle through. For some reason they exclude code 8711.40 for bikes between 500 cc and 800 cc, a popular category, as well as liter bikes and above. However, a lot of beginner bikes could suffer due to their smaller engines.

According to the notice from the Bureau of Industry and Security, "Steel and aluminum tariffs based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Section 232) will apply to the steel and aluminum content." In other words, rather than a flat 50% tax on the entire bike, the tax only applies to the amount of imported steel and aluminum used in the motorcycle. This is sure to leave distributors, wholesalers, and customs officials scrambling to figure out exactly how much the tax is supposed to be.

We've focused on motorcycles here, but just about everything these days has a bit of steel or aluminum in it, so just about everything is about to get even more expensive. This is another level of needless complexity in an already convoluted arrangement of taxes and tariffs. But there's no convincing the Trump Administration of that. "It has been clear for many months that new products could be treated as steel and aluminum derivatives," said White House spokesman Kush Desai in a statement to Bloomberg. "Today's action should not come as a surprise."