Steel Vs. Aluminum Hoods: What Each Material Does Best (And Worst)

Cars these days are equipped with tons of advanced features, and this, among many other things, makes them quite heavy. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), average new vehicle weight in the United States increased significantly from 1981 to 2023, reaching record highs in recent years. Given how electrification, heavy batteries, and safety features are becoming more common, this trend is expected to continue.

Even the performance car market, where weight is scrutinized the most, follows the same trend. For example, the 2005 E60 BMW M5 uses the biggest engine ever put in an M5, but its weight is rated at 3,869 pounds. The latest 2025 BMW G90 M5 is rated at 5,390 pounds, mostly thanks to it being a hybrid with a big battery. With such a weight increase, automakers are now looking for ways to shed weight without compromising safety.

One of the ways to do this is by using lighter hood materials, such as aluminum instead of steel. However, a car's hood isn't just about weight — it also needs to balance durability, costs, corrosion, and performance. Pedestrian safety also plays a role: For example, a 4-inch taller hood can make your car 22% more likely to cause injuries. Here is everything you need to know about aluminum and steel hoods, and which works best for you.