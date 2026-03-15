Motor Oil Boiling In Your Car Is Nearly Impossible, But If It Does You've Got Bigger Problems

You won't ever have to think about boiling the motor oil of your car's engine since the engine will most likely seize, stall, or blow itself up from within before the oil gets a chance to boil. The engine in an average sedan or crossover hums merrily between 167 and 221 degrees Fahrenheit (75 to 105 degrees Celsius). Anything higher is a surefire sign of an overheating engine.

Meanwhile, regular motor oil will start degrading at above 275 degrees Fahrenheit (135 degrees Celsius), while full synthetic oils can resist thermal breakdown at temperatures over 300 degrees Fahrenheit (149 degrees Celsius). Racing-blend synthetic oils can withstand higher temps, sometimes reaching above 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The boiling point of motor oil is anywhere between 250 and 700 degrees Fahrenheit (121 and 371 degrees Celsius), and the huge variance boils down to the type or blend of oil, as mentioned above. As the figures suggest, the engine will overheat to oblivion before the oil begins to boil, and it doesn't matter if your engine is running conventional or full-synthetic oil.