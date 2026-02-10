IAT Vs. OAT. Vs. HOAT Coolant: What're The Differences And Which Type Do You Need?

Remember when nearly all coolants used to be green? Now they seem to come in every color of the rainbow. Are they all really that different? What sets them apart, and how do you know which ones to use?

The old green coolant you remember is called IAT, standing for inorganic additive technology, and it's still around. It's used today in older vehicles. However, most modern passenger cars use OAT or HOAT coolants. All of these types of coolant have a base of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol mixed with water. What makes them different are the additives. OAT coolants use purely organic additives, while HOAT coolants use a hybrid version of OAT and IAT. IAT coolants are great for combating corrosion in older cars, while OAT coolants last much longer, which is good since bad things happen when you don't change your coolant on time. HOAT coolants seek a balance between the two.

Which one should you use? That's already been decided by the manufacturer of your car. So, always consult your owner's manual to determine which coolant is right for your vehicle. Don't just go by the color, because the color of a coolant is just the result of whatever dye the manufacturer decided to put in it. And never mix one type of coolant with another, since this can cause additive drop off and allow sludge to form in your system. Just go with the specific recommendations for your car, and you'll be okay.