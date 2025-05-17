Why Engine Temperature Matters During An Oil Change

Motor oil plays an important part in keeping the components of an engine lubricated. Without it, the engine would slowly tear itself apart bit by bit. In order to keep the engine working correctly, motor oil also needs to be swapped out regularly. Like all things, it can get old and dirty. If that happens, your engine is at risk of overheating, and ultimately, engine failure.

Like a love-hate relationship, a car engine can be dangerous to motor oil depending on its temperature. How hot the engine is can also affect oil during an oil change. Most drivers know that an oil change is an important part of maintaining your car, but what role does the temperature of an engine play?

Not only can it affect how easy or difficult the oil change is, but hot oil hurts! If you're planning to change the oil yourself, a good wait time would be 20 to 30 minutes after driving before attempting the switch. Or if the engine is cold, rev up the engine for two to three minutes to get it warm (about 100 degrees).