Here's How You'll Know If Your Radiator Needs To Be Flushed

A car's cooling system is like a linebacker — it's the most important component in a car engine's defense system. It ensures the engine runs at optimal temperatures and prevents it from overheating. Yet the cooling system is one of the most neglected systems when it comes to car maintenance, often dealt with a fill it, shut it, forget it attitude. Ignoring your cooling assembly and avoiding a simple preventive maintenance step such as a coolant flush can lead to a cascading series of catastrophic failures.

However, there are a few indicators that'll tell you it's time to flush your radiator. Like if your car overheats despite the coolant level in your car being full. Or if you hear a grinding or knocking noise from your engine or smell something sweet under your car's hood. (Electrolysis is another silent coolant system killer, and a good reason to check your coolant from time to time.)

Let's first understand how your car's cooling system works. It's obvious that a cooling system keeps the engine cool, but it also needs to ensure the engine is running at an optimal temperature range for best performance, efficiency, and longevity. For most vehicles, this temperature range is between 195 and 220 degrees. In most cars' cooling systems, a liquid coolant, propelled by a water pump, flows through hoses inside the engine to the thermostat and radiator before moving back to the water pump. This takes heat away from the engine and disperses it into the air.