The Corvette ZR1X Is A Tech Powerhouse, But It Still Needs A Skilled Driver

When General Motors introduced the Corvette ZR1X last year, it didn't reveal what the exact 0-60 and quarter-mile numbers would be. What the automaker did reveal were expectations in the form of "0-60: under 2 seconds" and "quarter-mile: under 9 seconds." Now, however, things are official — the Corvette ZR1X set an 8.675 quarter-mile time with a trap speed of 159.57 mph. The 1,250-horsepower hypercar-slayer managed 0-60 in 1.68 seconds (with rollout), making it America's quickest production car ever.

Sure, it was a prepped surface and there was a professional driver behind the wheel, but the record-setting ZR1X was in street-legal spec, running pump gas and Michelin PS4 tires. While the car itself is an engineering tour de force, Stefan Frick (the driver) played no small part in the achievement. In a YouTube video by GM and Chevrolet, Lead Development Engineer Keith Badgley notes that Frick has years of experience doing this kind of stuff and understands how to prepare and place the car before the run. Finding the right spot after the water box (where you perform the burnout) is crucial — you don't want to be too close to the lights, according to Badgley.

That, however, doesn't discount the electronic wizardry happening inside this hybrid Corvette. Per General Motors, Frick had some help from the Corvette's Custom Launch Control feature (standard on all C8s), allowing the driver to adjust launch RPMs and wheel slip targets. The ZR1X's computer brain certainly played its part, helping the hypercar manage wheel spin and control the various engine, transmission, and traction parameters.