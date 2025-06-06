Porsche Built A One-Off Street-Legal 963 Hypercar For 88-Year-Old Roger Penske

The 88-year-old billionaire spokesperson for RBF and team owner of the Porsche factory-supported IMSA and WEC sports prototype program, Roger Searle Penske, has received a very special gift from the German automaker. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Porsche's last street-legal one-off Porsche 917 built for Count Rossi, the bigwigs in Stuttgart decided to honor The Captain with a one-of-one street-legal version of the 963 that his team's drivers race each weekend. Penske has been largely loyal to the Porsche brand since he started his own racing career back in the 1950s. Inspired by the racing version of the 963, this strassenversion literally has Roger's name on it, being dubbed 963 RSP.

Debuting this special road-going race car in the run up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans (where Penske will field three Porsche 963s to fight for the overall win), Porsche brought the Count Rossi 917 out for the party as well, putting the two pioneering cars fifty years apart, but side by side. Finished in the same Martini Silver paint as the 917, the 963 RSP looks truly unique without the racecar's livery and sponsor logos.

Porsche Cars North America President and CEO Timo Resch, who conceived of the original idea. "The 917 from the story was every inch a race car – albeit one driven on the road – and we took the same approach with the 963 RSP," Resch said. "It uses beautiful materials of the best quality available, but is still every bit a race car underneath."