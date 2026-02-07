11 Classic Car Investments That Could Reap Big Rewards

As car enthusiasts, most of us dream of buying a classic car. Even better is buying and driving a classic that appreciates over time, becoming an investment as well as being your favorite hobby. While the reality of owning an older car – and actually driving it — is that things will break, and you'll be on a first-name basis with your local parts stores, a well-maintained vintage vehicle can actually go up in value, even when driven regularly. The key is finding a car you love that's on the cusp of taking off in value.

To identify vehicles likely to boom on the collector market, we turned to two expert sources. One is Hemmings, the website of Vermont-based Hemmings Motor News and one of the largest online automotive marketplaces, listing more than 20,000 classics from every era. The other is Hagerty, the website of Hagerty Insurance, Hagerty Marketplace, and several other auto-related brands. Both Hemmings and Hagerty specialize in older or collectible cars, and they know their stuff.

For this list, we focused on cars that received a four-star collectibility rating on Hemmings' list of investment-worthy cars in 2025, as well as those that were included in Hagerty's 2026 "Bull Market" list. To keep this list realistic for most readers, we limited the prices — our selections must be valued at $120,000 or less in "Excellent" condition on Hagerty's list (one step below its top rating of "Concours" condition), or on Hemmings' "average value today." Plus, to keep them within the common definition of a classic, the first year of production for each model must be at least 25 years ago.