These Classic Cars Were Hot, Now Prices Have Taken A Hit. Is It Time To Buy?

Not long ago, certain classic cars were appreciating like Bay Area real estate in the early 2010s. But as Gen X collectors age out, boomers clean house, and younger buyers chase different vibes, the tide has turned for some once-scorching classics. This isn't a market crash; it's a reality check more than anything else. Classic cars haven't suddenly turned worthless, but prices are cooling — especially for models that surged during the pandemic or ones with maintenance bills that read like ransom notes.

Thanks to recent data from market trackers like Hagerty, looking at price changes over the past year concluding in early 2025, we can see which enthusiast favorites have stumbled. While the most significant percentage drop might be something akin to a multi-million dollar 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Comp. (which fell an estimated 47% but still commands around $10 million), this list focuses on six classic cars that have seen notable price adjustments and are now potentially more within reach for the average enthusiast.

With new and used car prices only climbing, these depreciated classics are looking mighty enticing. So is it time to buy? For these models, it just might be. They're still cool and finally, maybe, within budget.