These Are The Automotive Heroes That You Regret Meeting

I was sad when I did not like the s2000 after finally driving one. I retain respect for it (and I 'get it') but I think the praise is a tad overblown while the downsides are understated.

First, i'm used to/a fan of lower powered sports cars. I spent nearly a decade dd/autoX/tracking a Scion FRS, I love MX5's (even though I don't really fit in them) and plenty of my friends have/had really nice s2000s.

I've never really been a honda/vtec guy – and while I did appreciate the high revving engine i was unprepared for how gutless it was until the vtec switched over. I don't mind a car that needs to be driven hard to get the most out of it, but the S2k needs to be beaten up to not be PAINFULLY slow.

I drove it for a few laps on a track and had fun but as a road car I would rather be in nearly anything else. I also think that in the real world, it's a slower car than a frs/brz/86/etc or most miatas (at least NC/ND).

I liked the chassis feel, dynamics are fun (like a micro-corvette with the way you sit on the back axle over the looooong hood) and the inputs were awesome. But it's just such a letdown to have a car that's so ungodly underpowered when the chassis can handle so much more.

Great car, but I don't ever need to drive one again and liked it more before I had my go in it.