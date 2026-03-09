2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T 4-Door Aims For Broad Appeal, And Kind Of Succeeds

By my count, Dodge currently offers six different versions of the Charger between various gas and electric, R/T and Scat Pack, and two- and four-door combinations. It can be a bit overwhelming, for sure, but the important thing to know is that the Charger Sixpack R/T 2-Door and 4-Door are the cheapest ways to get into the lineup, powered by the same motor version of Stellantis' Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. In this application, the engine puts out 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to send it from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds with the help of a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission sending torque to all four wheels, according to Dodge. With the gas pedal mashed, it'll cross the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 107 mph and go on to a top speed of 127 mph.

Those numbers are admittedly strong, and Dodge will tout that it's got the most standard horsepower of any muscle car, but it doesn't meet the highs of the Scat Pack's performance — not that you should expect it to. That car makes 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque from the same Hurricane six, which drops the 0-to-60 time to 3.9 seconds. Dodge hasn't said explicitly if there's any difference in the actual engine's internals, but its 50mm turbos are 4mm smaller than the Scat Pack's, and they work together to produce 22 pounds of boost, 8 less than the Scat. However, because the turbos are smaller, they spool up faster, so there's actually quite a bit less turbo lag. That's a good thing and a bad thing, because I found myself bouncing off the R/T's absurdly low 5,200-rpm redline pretty often — something that wasn't as much of an issue in the Scat Pack with its 6,200-rpm redline.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

While I'm sure some folks out there who are real patriots will bemoan the fact that the R/T doesn't have the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 anymore, let me crush your feelings with some cold, hard facts. The R/T's inline-six produces 50 more horsepower and 73 more lb-ft of torque than that old 5.7-liter truck engine. It also propels the new Charger to 60 mph half a second quicker than the old car and helps it cross the quarter-mile 0.6 seconds quicker than before. Still, real patriots will like the fact that the gas mileage isn't very good: 17 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, according to the EPA. The future is now, old man.

Sadly, the future doesn't sound nearly as good. Dodge made a bit of a strategic error by having Durango Hellcats around for us to try out, too, and there's no getting around the appeal that a big V8 brings to the table. The Hurricane sounds neat, in a Nissan VQ/BMW I6 sort of way, but it's not going to replace what the V8 brought to the table.