At $21,500, Could This 2005 Cadillac CTS-V Give You An Edge?

When first introduced by Cadillac, the CTS's 'Art and Science' styling carried the marque in a new direction. When the hot edition arrived in the form of today's Nice Price or No Dice CTS-V, all other paths rapidly disappeared in the rearview. Let's see what a nice example of such a wild concoction should rightfully go for today.

In 1944, Walt Disney and RKO Pictures celebrated Donald Duck's 10th anniversary (ominously falling on Friday, the 13th) with an anthology film entitled "The Three Caballeros." The film featured a mix of live-action and animated segments, centering on Donald being given a tour of Latin America by his parrot and chicken friends. That trio lent the film its title.

We looked at one caballero yesterday —a 1978 GMC Caballero, to be exact. A clone of Chevy's El Camino for the GMC crowd, the car featured a rare combo of a 350 V8 and a four-speed manual gearbox. That, along with a decent presentation and no major bugaboos, made for a lot to like at the car's $5,600 asking price. A stellar 85% 'Nice Price' win was the result.