The Mirthmobile, Ecto-1, Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger, And More Movie Cars Are Headed To Auction

Movies often feature cars that us real-world mortals can barely dream of. Human-vehicle hybrids, six-wheeled tanks, an AMC Pacer that runs without issue; those vehicles often remain forever out of our grasp, but fans of the last of that list may well get their day later this week — or, at least, the chance to own an AMC Pacer with a licorice dispenser and a Queen cassette in the deck. One of three "Wayne's World" Mirthmobiles is hitting the auction block as part of the liquidation of Rodz & Bodz, a movie car museum out in Colorado, and it's not alone. Screen-used vehicles from "Austin Powers," "The Flinstones," "Fast & Furious," "Ghostbusters," and more are all going up for sale this Saturday.

The auction features 56 vehicles, nearly all of which have some provenance in film or TV. Many are replicas or were used only on the promotional tours for films, but some have apparently been properly screen-matched to their respective media. Highlights include a villain snowmobile from "Spectre," a Corbin Sparrow from "Goldmember," and Dominic Toretto's own Dodge Charger from "Fast & Furious" and "Fast Five." The replica cars go further still, with vehicles from "Knight Rider," Stranger Things," and "Zombieland" featured. Even the early Fast movies get their due, with replicas of Brian's Eclipse, Jesse's (dad's) Jetta, and the heist Civics appearing in the auction.