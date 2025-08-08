From Vespas To Volkswagens, This Classic Car Auction Has Something For Everyone

It's too bad that Larry's museum is liquidating. This is the kind of place than any kid or self-respecting adult who refuses to grow up would find utterly delightful. For that full-size Hot Wheels/Matchbox vibe, I give you a 1963 VW Bus, a 1971 Super Beetle, a 1973 VW Thing, and even a 1960 Dune Buggy in acid green that is a Hot Wheels special edition.

More serious gearheads might be drawn to the 1961 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback, an unrestored example, or a 1954 Corvette that was restored to the tune of $100,000. If you just want something awesome and used, there's a Bright Aqua 1992 convertible Vette that might end up being something of a steal. And if the truly obscure is your bag, then the auction has eight American Bantams, from the plucky little company that existed only from 1938 to 1941. You can also bid on a single homemade prop plane. Mecum says that the 1926 Rickenbacker Eight Super Sport is the only one that exists.

If you want to review the full range of vehicles in the auction or register to bid, Mecum has posted everything here. They add that more than 1,000 pieces of signage and other types of road art will be on the block, and that the museum will host a preview, open to the public, the weekend of September 13-14.