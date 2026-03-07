2026 Honda Prelude Accelerates Only Slightly Slower Than A Civic Hybrid, Unless You Use S+ Shifts In Which Case It's Noticeably Slower

Honda has been a bit coy about releasing official performance figures for the 2026 Prelude. But people want to know those figures, and if Honda doesn't release them, someone else will. Our friends at Car and Driver have put their Prelude through its paces, and the results are in: It did 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds (exactly what Andy predicted after his early track drive), and the quarter mile in 15.3 seconds at 90 mph.

That's slightly slower than the far less expensive Civic Hybrid. Both cars use the same 2.0-liter inline-4 and two electric motors to produce a combined 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The Civic scooted to 60 in 6.2 seconds in C/D's testing, covering the quarter in 14.9 seconds at 92 mph. At 3,225 pounds the Civic weighs just 20 pounds less, compared to the Prelude's 3,245 pounds, so the difference in acceleration must come from somewhere else.

Unsurprisingly, the Prelude's much-hyped S+ Shift system hurts acceleration. Those pauses in power delivery to simulate gear changes increase the Prelude's 0-to-60 time to 7.3 seconds. That's even slower than a Prelude SH with a genuine five-speed manual that C/D tested all the way back in 1997. Fortunately, you can leave S+ Shift turned off. You're not really missing much if you do.