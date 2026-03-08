When Should You Choose Regular Vs. Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel

Similar to gasoline that comes in regular, the somewhat pointless mid-grade, and additive-rich, Top Tier premium blends, diesel fuel comes in different types and grades. Regular diesel (also referred to as high-sulfur diesel or HSD) has been the go-to juice of older diesel engines, some off-road machines, and some marine diesel powerplants. Regular diesel has a higher sulfur content (up to 5,000 ppm or parts per million), which means it produces more particulate matter and has higher emissions overall.

On the other hand, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is exactly what it sounds like, with a formula that contains no more than 15 ppm of sulfur. That's not a typo: ULSD has 4,985 ppm less sulfur than HSD, and it means it's better for the environment and your health, with less harmful emissions. In 2006, the EPA mandated a reduction in the sulfur limit of diesel fuel from the previous 500 ppm (low-sulfur diesel or LSD) to 15 ppm, essentially giving birth to ultra-low sulfur diesel or ULSD.

ULSD has a few key advantages over high-sulfur diesel, apart from spewing less damaging nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur dioxides (SO2), and soot. It has a higher cetane rating and helps improve performance, while its cleaner-burning properties help improve fuel economy and reduce operating costs. If you have an on-road diesel vehicle or truck manufactured after 2007, it most likely requires a diet of ULSD.

On the other hand, regular diesel is for older diesel motors made before 2006, or for diesel generators utilized in farms, heating systems, construction sites, and off-road applications. It's currently sold as off-road diesel, or red diesel, and it's illegal on public roads, because it's tax-exempt. And to make sure the authorities know one diesel from the other, off-road diesel has a reddish hue, while ULSD has a somewhat clear and greenish color and is taxed for on-road use.