What Is Off Road Diesel And Why Is It Illegal To Use On Road?

One of the components that contribute to the cost of fuel are the federal and state taxes added to the price of each gallon at the pump. And state taxes vary across the country, with some U.S. states getting more expensive gas than others. The government uses a large portion of these fuel taxes on maintaining and building roads and highways, so the folks using the infrastructure, are helping to support it.

However, in the latter part of the 20th century, American farmers and other industry workers argued there shouldn't be a tax on their diesel fuel, since many of their vehicles didn't utilize the roads. So, a special "off-road" diesel was created and by the mid-'90s included a red dye for easier identification. This off-road diesel wasn't taxed, thereby eliminating the friction between some industries and the government. While off-road diesel initially wasn't held to the same environmental standard as the "on road" diesel, the EPA has since stepped in and essentially made the two chemically indistinguishable.

So why is off-road diesel considered illegal to put into anything driving on paved roads? In essence, it's because the cheaper fuel allows you to avoid paying fuel taxes while still using the government-managed infrastructure.