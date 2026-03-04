Not Even Trump Can Stop NYC's Congestion Pricing, Judge Rules

Based on the results of the first year, it's clear that New York City's congestion pricing program has been a massive success. In fact, not only did it improve life for the millions of people who live in NYC itself, it improved drive times in the suburbs outside the city, too. But not every opponent of congestion pricing believed it would lead to bad results. Some people just opposed it on principle, and no one opposed it more aggressively than the Trump administration. Unfortunately for them, the New York Times reports a judge just handed the Trump admin a loss in its court battle to stop congestion pricing.

On Tuesday, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the Republican administration's attempts to force New York to end its congestion-pricing program were illegal. New Jersey and the Trucking Association of New York still have ongoing lawsuits challenging the program, so the legal battle to allow congestion pricing isn't completely over, but according to the legal experts who spoke with the NYT, neither lawsuit is likely to succeed at this point.

While the federal government argued without evidence that congestion pricing would hurt the economy, Judge Liman reportedly struggled to accept the argument that the feds could revoke approval of the program. And in his ruling on Tuesday, he wrote, "It would be difficult to imagine a more definitive repudiation of contractual obligations by any party to any form of agreement than the repudiation and rescission set forth in the Feb. 19 letter," in reference to the administration's initial demand that it kill the program.