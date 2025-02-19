Trump Insists He's A King After Former 'Real World' Cast Member Tells NYC Congestion Relief Pricing Must End

Last month when New York City finally instituted a pared-down version of the congestion pricing plan it introduced back in 2019, it was essentially an overnight success. Traffic dropped, allowing buses to move faster, the number of crashes went down, a wealthy man got mad about walking and it also successfully upset New Jersey. What more could regular New Yorkers possibly want? Unfortunately for those same people currently enjoying quieter and safer city streets, the Trump administration is doing its best to stop to all that. Today, the former "Real World: Boston" cast member who Trump put in charge of the Department of Transportation announced plans to kill the congestion relief zone.

In a release, the "Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons" winner announced that he had sent a letter to New York's Governor Hochul that "rescinded a November 21, 2024 agreement signed under the Value Pricing Pilot Program (VPPP) that effectively ends tolling authority for New York City's cordon pricing plan." According to Duffy, "the scope of the [Central Business District Tolling Program] is unprecedented and provides no toll-free option for many drivers who want or need to travel by vehicle in this major urbanized area. Second, the toll rate was set primarily to raise revenue for transit, rather than at an amount needed to reduce congestion. By doing so, the pilot runs contrary to the purpose of the VPPP, which is to impose tolls for congestion reduction – not transit revenue generation."

That is, of course, ridiculous on its face. Governments all over the world have successfully instituted congestion relief zones in busy cities, so it's absolutely precedented, and allowing people to drive into the congestion relief zone for free simply because they want to would defeat the entire purpose of the program. Also, if you're trying to cut down on the number of cars entering the busiest part of the city, you need to ensure there are other convenient, reliable ways to get there. So, of course, the money raised from congestion pricing should be used to improve public transit. Improving public transportation in Manhattan is literally the key to making this entire idea work.