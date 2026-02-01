Manhattan's Congestion Pricing Also Slashed Drive Times In The Suburbs, New Study Finds

When New York introduced congestion-relief pricing in Manhattan last year, it wasn't hard to see how charging people to drive into the busiest part of the city would make life better for the people who lived there. Not everyone agreed that making life better for the people who actually lived in the city was worth inconveniencing people who didn't, but it wasn't exactly controversial to claim fewer cars would mean quieter, safer, cleaner streets. As Bloomberg reports, though, drivers in the suburbs have also benefited far more than you probably expected.

To be clear, we aren't talking about suburban commuters who still choose to drive into the city even though it still costs money. Yes, more people taking the train means less traffic and shorter commute times for those willing to pay the congestion charge, but that's also old news. What's new is the claim that "[t]he majority of drivers' time savings has accrued to those traveling outside the toll zone entirely — for instance, those commuting from Brooklyn to Queens or within Northern New Jersey."

Yes, the idea that congestion pricing would be a boon for drivers who never enter the congestion zone may be hard to believe, but that's also what the National Bureau of Economic Research found in a recently published study. Instead of showing that drivers going out of their way to avoid the charge made traffic worse outside the congestion zone, researchers found that congestion pricing actually cut drive times.