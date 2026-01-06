Charging People To Drive Into Manhattan Might Be The Smartest Thing New York Has Ever Done

Since it now costs more to drive into the city, even if it takes less time to get there, you could probably imagine a scenario where incentivizing more people to use public transit might overwhelm the system. Especially if you exclusively get your news from sources run by billionaires who actively hate anything that benefits the public good. But with fewer cars on the streets, buses that go through the congestion zone are also moving faster. A 2.4% increase in bus speeds might not sound like much, but it's still an improvement and a reversal of the previous trend showing bus speeds getting slower every year.

The people are noticing, too. "The crosstown buses are faster than they used to be, even during peak commuting times," Marc Wieman told the Times. Meanwhile, John Ruppert told the newspaper, "It has significantly improved my bus trips from N.J., cutting about 20 minutes of traffic each way."

The funds generated by the congestion charge will be used to improve public transportation in the city, making both the bus and the train better, faster, safer, and more convenient. After accounting for expenses, that figure is expected to come out to roughly $550 million in the first year, about $50 million more than the MTA initially projected. Additionally, ridership is up massively year-over-year, even if congestion pricing isn't the only factor:

Paid transit ridership is up this year compared with 2024 across the subway, M.T.A. buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad as transit has continued its recovery from pandemic declines. About 300,000 more people are riding the subway each day — far more than the 70,000 cars that have been taken off the road in the congestion zone. So while congestion pricing is probably contributing to rising transit ridership, it's not the main driver of it.

And while the doomers would have you believe fewer people driving into the city would be a disaster for local businesses, that hasn't actually happened. In fact, visits to the congestion zone are actually up 2.4%. According to OpenTable, restaurant reservations in the area were also up, and even the president of the pro-business advocacy group, Times Square Alliance, has been won over. As TSA president Tom Harris put it, "We're thrilled we have not seen negative impacts to local businesses. It seems like it has been absorbed."