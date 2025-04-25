Trump Gov't Lawyers Bash Their Own Case Against NYC Congestion Pricing In Mistakenly Uploaded Memo

President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that he wants to kill New York City's congestion pricing scheme. However, federal prosecutors don't think the White House could pull this off in court. Three Assistant U.S. Attorneys handling the case accidentally released an 11-page document earlier this month outlining their doubts that federal courts would agree with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on the congestion zone's legality. The lawyers argued that the administration should take a different approach against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The memo was published on the court website on April 11 before being removed, according to Bloomberg. The case hinges on two points raised vehemently by Duffy: the lack of a toll-free driving option and toll pricing being set to raise revenue instead of reducing congestion. Neither point is clear-cut. For example, the revenue being raised by the tolls is being used to fund the MTA capital project, like subway improvements, which would boost public transit ridership and reduce road congestion. The document stated: