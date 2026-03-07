5 Oddball Cars With V4 Engines

Before the inline-four became the go-to default engine and the V6 was compact enough to fit into small engine bays, the four-wheeled automotive world saw the V4 as a brilliant compromise. It was shorter than a comparable inline-four and lighter than the V6, and more importantly, it promised compact packaging without sacrificing performance. However, it didn't catch on in four wheels as its larger siblings — the V6 and V8 — did. The first proper production car to feature a V4 engine was the Lancia Lambda in the early 1920s, which was a car way ahead of its time. The Lambda's V4 layout allowed for a narrow engine that helped with better packaging. The Lambda set the path for other V4 cars (and vans) both within its fold and elsewhere.

The compact nature of a V4 lends it rigidity alongside a stiffer crankshaft compared to longer inline-four cranks. That's why the V4 engine never died; it simply migrated to bikes, so you can still find plenty of modern breakdowns focused on what makes the engine so good. But cars stopped using inline four engines because of cost and complexity. V4 engines emit plenty of vibrations and require a balancer shaft or clever crank designs to counter them, making them comparatively harder to service and more expensive to manufacture. The inline-four is cheaper and has, over the years, become refined, more efficient, and more powerful thanks to advancements in turbocharging.

That said, there are quite a few oddball V4-engined creations peppered across the automotive timeline. Certain cars (and vans) from Ford, Saab, Lancia, and Matra used these engines, allowing them to deviate from the mainstream and leave a lasting impression.