At $27,500, Is This 1975 Lancia Fulvia A Full-On Steal?

Amazingly, today's Nice Price or No Dice Fulvia Safari is claimed to be mostly original and rust-free, despite its many travels and Italian origin. Now, it's offered out of the owner's estate, and we need to weigh in on what this rare bird might really be worth.

In a recent video, Alex from the YouTube channel Legit Street Cars faced two challenges with the broken Ford Fiesta ST he bought on a whim from an online auction. The biggest issue was why the car thought it was overheating—and hence was being sold with a warning of a bad motor. The other was whether it had some sort of tune. Over the course of the video, Alex deduced both issues, solving the first, and determining the second via a few pulls on a backroad while reading how much boost the turbo was building.

There was no such mystery surrounding the 2001 Lexus IS 300 we looked at yesterday. It could be told that the car had been tuned, dropped, and 2JZ'd just by catching a glimpse from across the parking lot. That didn't bode well for its sale, as few people are keen to buy other people's handiwork. A $29,700 asking price didn't help matters, as evidenced in the comments and the vote. The latter ultimately sank the Lexus in an overwhelming 98% 'No Dice' loss.