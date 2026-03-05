The Most Important Step In A Garage Renovation Is Lighting

What's the most important piece of the puzzle when it comes to building out a comfortable and easy-to-use shop? Ask anyone worth their salt, and they'll tell you that it comes down to lighting, access to power, and clean workspaces. I recently rented a shop for my haphazard collection of needy automobiles and motorcycles, and after cleaning and painting every surface, the next step was installing the proper lighting so I could actually see and admire the work I'd done.

As a reminder, here's what the lighting situation looked like before:

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

Not only was the old lighting dim and sporadic, but it was also mismatched and ugly. For years, I've used a lot of the free-standing construction lights, trouble lights, or portable lighting to put a shine on my projects. I've never really had a nice workspace with proper overhead lighting, so I was determined to rectify that for the space where my long-term car storage is taking place. Once the walls and ceilings got a nice, clean coat of paint, I threw away the old lights and went shopping. Thankfully for me, Summit Racing is not too far away from my house, so I took a trip to Tallmadge, Ohio, and filled the back of my Porsche Cayenne with lights.

Even though these lights were included with the shop, and therefore free, I couldn't see properly with them. There was always the option of converting these old fluorescent tube lights to LED, but for the price of conversion bulbs, I figured that I might as well install all-new, native LED lights, and way more of them. With plugs already wired into the ceiling that could accommodate ten individual lights, with some decent spacing. I ended up deciding on a full set of linkable four-foot LED shop lights.