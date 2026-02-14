5 Things You Should Do When Storing A Car Long-Term

Do you need to store your vehicle for a while? If you plan to park it in a garage or shed for less than a month, you should be fine, though it's important to take steps to keep your battery charged. However, if you're going to store it longer than that, you need to think about protecting the engine, tires, and other parts of the car. Doing these few things can go a long way toward preserving your vehicle.

Disconnecting your battery can save it from draining if you're just leaving it sitting for a couple of weeks. Otherwise, a trickle charger can save it from dying while the car is in storage. You'll also want to disconnect or remove your wiper blades so that they don't stick to the windshield, and unscrew the antenna if you're going to use a car cover. Additionally, you'll need to take the weight off of your tires so that they don't end up flat by the time your get back to your vehicle. One way to do this is to remove them from the car. If you don't want to remove your tires, you can use a set of jack stands or tire cradles.

It's also a good idea to "disconnect" your car from the surrounding environment by sealing all the entry points into the vehicle. This will help prevent pests from nesting in your car. A little preparation goes a long way toward preserving your stored vehicle.