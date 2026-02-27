I Rented And Renovated A Workshop Because I Have Too Many Cars And Motorcycles

The self-storage business in America is booming right now. Somewhere between 10 and 30% of Americans currently rent a storage unit. We all love buying and having stuff, but we don't want it sitting somewhere we can actually see and use it. It's a 45 billion dollar business, with around 60,000 facilities operating nationwide. I, too, have been afflicted by the American disease of writing checks that my home driveway can't cash. After a few years of tucking cars and motorcycles in where friends, family, and fools could fit them, I bit the bullet and signed a lease on a nice-sized shop to accommodate my vehicles.

I've still got one project car, my old Porsche Boxster track machine, in my garage out in Nevada, which I will someday get around to finishing, but now all of the rest of my track rats, commuters, daily riders, trail crawlers, and comfy cruisers are in the same place. I didn't realize how much stress it had been causing me to have a variety of machines in a variety of locations, but once the last one moved in to this shop, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. It's such a luxury. Now I don't have to rent by the hour.

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

The shop itself is a decent size, measuring 18 feet wide by 60 feet deep. If I never wanted to work on anything, I could easily fit six cars in here, stacked two by two, with enough room to stack bikes down the middle like Tetris. But I don't want a storage unit, I want a wrenching space that I can relax in between jobs, store some of my car stuff that doesn't belong in the house, and maybe hang out and watch F1 races on a giant projector screen. Even better, there's a Costco just down the street, so I'm only a few minutes away from a $1.50 glizzy at any time.