Here's How 'Bulletproof' Car Windows Are Made

When contemplating a new vehicle, the average buyer may research which popular car brands are known for their safety. As such, they might ignore how ordinary automotive glass is a techno-chemical marvel made to withstand harsh conditions, suppress noise, and protect occupants. Ballistic glass — the stuff of "bulletproof" car windows — has to (obviously) account for specific forces far and above standard automotive glass, but it relies on some of the same manufacturing principles seen in windshields.

"Standard" automotive glass is not one type of glass. It's engineered to different specifications depending on where it's used in a vehicle. Rear- and side-window glass is usually tempered, meaning it's fabricated using a thermal process that heats the glass up to temperatures above 600 degrees Celsius as it's made. This makes it four to five times stronger than regular glass while allowing it to shatter into small pieces outward from the vehicle, reducing injury risks for passengers.

Windshields go even further. On top of providing UV and debris protection, they also grant structural rigidity and rollover integrity. They're also the first thing a passenger airbag hits when it deploys. Windshields are typically a laminated sandwich of materials, and they're designed not to shatter thanks to a sheet of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin pressed between sheets of glass for strength and flexibility.

Bulletproof glass — or, more accurately, bullet-resistant glass — takes similar cues from windshields. Instead of being roughly 3mm thick, though, bulletproof glass can reach 39mm or more, featuring several layers of glass, polycarbonate, and/or acrylic sheets engineered to absorb energy and keep occupants safe from harm.