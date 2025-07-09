How Volvo Turns A Normal SUV Into An Armored Car You Can Buy
Volvo started offering armored versions of the XC90 and XC60 SUVs back in 2019, allowing security-minded buyers a first-party option for bulletproofing their rides. Now, the Swedish brand has released a video to take you through its current offerings and pull back the curtain on how these rolling safe rooms are made. The company's main goal is to assure you that even though you're getting a bunch of extra protection, you'll also still be getting a Volvo, with all that entails.
First off, the XC90 in the video looks just like any other XC90. So if you're looking to blend in and not draw attention to how important you are, it fits the bill. To that point, you can actually get an armored Volvo in any color and with any interior, so you don't even have to go with the stereotypical all-black SUV look if you don't want. You can also get it with either the PHEV or mild-hybrid powertrain. That's because your car is going to start life as a bog-standard product, and only after it rolls off the line will the company disassemble what it just assembled, precision scan every piece, and then custom-build protective materials to layer into those pieces.
The armor in your armored car
First up, Volvo places aramid plates around the sides and roof of the car. Aramid is commonly used in bulletproof vests, so you're essentially wrapping the interior of the bodywork with body armor. The glass is laminated and reinforced to 0.7 inches in thickness, and the rear windows don't even roll down. After all, that's where the high-value individuals are probably sitting.
Not enough? Don't worry, the chassis is then reinforced with custom stainless steel plates, especially around the pillars and other traditional weak points in armored vehicles. To handle all the additional weight, as much as 705 pounds, the brakes are also upgraded, and you get 20-inch heavy duty wheels.
All together, this adds up to both the American armoring standard (NIJ IIIA) and the UK/European (VPAM BRV 2009), and in fact Volvo claims that it is the only brand to certify for both simultaneously. That ought to appeal to a global customer base, and it's also nice to know that the car aced all its exams.
Just like any other Volvo
Got a warning light on the dash? Just take your armored car to the dealership. The issue might still be under warranty. Yes, because you're buying this security upgrade from Volvo itself, you still get all the same service offers that you would on a normal XC90 or XC60. That alone is a major advantage over going to third-party retrofitters.
Your normal driver's license is enough to operate the car, but actually buying it might be a little more involved. Volvo mentions that these vehicles are subject to trade sanctions and export controls, so there's a bit of extra paperwork you're going to need to do. Still, if you do want added protection like this, all you have to do is head to the website, like buying any other car. Pretty nice.
Of course, as Volvo goes out of its way to remind you, "Ultimately, the driver is responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle at all times." Get those hands at ten and two and keep your eyes on the road. You can't armor yourself from stupid.