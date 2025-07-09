How Volvo Turns A Normal SUV Into An Armored Car You Can Buy

Volvo started offering armored versions of the XC90 and XC60 SUVs back in 2019, allowing security-minded buyers a first-party option for bulletproofing their rides. Now, the Swedish brand has released a video to take you through its current offerings and pull back the curtain on how these rolling safe rooms are made. The company's main goal is to assure you that even though you're getting a bunch of extra protection, you'll also still be getting a Volvo, with all that entails.

First off, the XC90 in the video looks just like any other XC90. So if you're looking to blend in and not draw attention to how important you are, it fits the bill. To that point, you can actually get an armored Volvo in any color and with any interior, so you don't even have to go with the stereotypical all-black SUV look if you don't want. You can also get it with either the PHEV or mild-hybrid powertrain. That's because your car is going to start life as a bog-standard product, and only after it rolls off the line will the company disassemble what it just assembled, precision scan every piece, and then custom-build protective materials to layer into those pieces.