Europe's Auto Suppliers Are In Real Trouble

European parts makers are bullish on EVs, and built up their supply chains to accommodate what they thought would be the future of personal transportation. Unfortunately for them, they're now finding that the future is a lot tougher than they'd hoped — and all those regulatory promises of an all-electric world are vanishing into internal combustion smoke. From Automotive News:

European suppliers face a "polycrisis" — a collision of slow electric vehicle adoption, intensifying Chinese competition, rising demands from automaker to reduce prices, and regulatory fragmentation. Those combined challenges threaten 350,000 jobs by 2030, according to the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). Between 2024 and 2025, automotive suppliers announced 104,000 job cuts, CLEPA Secretary General Benjamin Krieger said in a release. Germany's Tier 1 suppliers have been hit particularly hard. * ZF Friedrichshafen is axing 7,000 jobs in its electric and hybrid powertrain division by 2030.

* Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs, primarily in its German-based mobility division, by the end of 2030.

* Continental is slashing 10,000 to 11,000 jobs from 2024 through the end of 2026.

* Schaeffler plans 4,700 job cuts across Europe, responding to a ramp-up in electromobility that is "much too slow."

As a red-blooded Brooklynite, I'm well familiar with poly crises. One person gets strep, and suddenly half your rock climbing group is out sick. Ours are poly in who they affect, though, rather than in the number of causes — I don't envy what Europe now has to navigate. There's no amoxicillin for what they're dealing with.