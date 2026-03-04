Five Iconic Poster Cars That Just Aren't That Good

Think back to all the cars you had on your wall when you were a kid. Those posters held such promise. The freedom of the open road, the howl of wind whipping through the lowered window, and the feeling of incredible speed all on your bedroom wall. You didn't really know what driving a poster car feels like, but maybe you thought of it like your first kiss. You weren't quite sure how it was going to go, but it was probably going to be the best feeling in the world, right?

Unfortunately, like your actual first kiss, some of the most popular poster cars of all time were sloppy, unwieldy, uncomfortable, and better left to the darker corners of your memory palace. Some cars are incredibly exciting to look at, but a bit bogus to actually drive. The DeLorean DMC-12, for example, was a poorly-built and ridiculously slow pile of junk. The first few years of Dodge Viper production are incredibly cool cars, but they're hot and loud and don't have a roof or windows, which is unforgivable for a car that costs as much as the Viper does. Most supercars that end up on bedroom wall posters, especially the ones from a few decades ago, are pretty awful to drive in one way or another.

So, let's go through a list of some of the coolest-looking cars that you definitely want to look at on a poster on your wall, but you're better off never driving — the four-wheeled dreams that are better left to the dream world, instead of reality. Of course, feel free to drop some of your best recommendations for bad-to-drive poster cars in the comments section, and we'll have a hearty conversation about it.