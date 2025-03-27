These Are The Cars Your Kids Have On Their Walls
Kids, you either love 'em, hate 'em, or think they're OK. I think kids are fine, especially the ones that can chew my ear off about their special interests. Yes I want to know about your favorite dinosaur and don't skimp on the roar recreations! But what really captures my heart is a kid who loves cars.
Some of you have kids and are lucky enough to share your passion with them and have it stick. I asked about what kind of cars get your kids excited, and you delivered with some interesting answers. You can find them below.
A young man of taste and distinction
My son doesn't have posters of cars, but he does have five of my old 1:18 scale models in his hutch.
-1968 Camaro Z28
-1993 Porsche 911
-1990 Nissan 300ZX Fairlady
-1973 Pontiac Trans Am 455
Submitted by: Fiji ST
I did say kids of all ages...
This right here. But my kids are pushing 60 and contemplating retirement.
Submitted by: Muqaddimah
RIP Kurt Caselli
KTM 450: Signed Kurt Caselli poster from when he was racing WORCS for KTM. When he died in Baja, my kid was shattered. Interests have moved on over the years, but the poster still has a place of honor on his door.
Submitted by: soloyosh
Make cars trendy with the youth
I got my oldest in a printed issue of Motor Trend when he was young, Ed Loh even sent him a care package so he can continue his fascination with cars. No poster on the wall, but I think I did my part.
Submitted by: Swimbikerun70.3
It's only the coolest minivan ever
My collage age son's dream car is a Toyota Prius Prime or a Toyota minivan (The name of which I can neither remember nor spell). What have I done?
Submitted by: StPaul
This kid is shifting gears as she goes places
No posters (yet), but my 10yo daughter is very curious about manual transmissions. She sees me drive from the back seat and wants to know why my car "works different from mommy's".
Submitted by: Stephen.
Sal loves the Stradale
I had a poster of a Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale that I got from the scholastic book fair on my wall from age like 7 until I moved out of my parents ar 24 years old. I still love that car, maybe its just a nostalgia factor
Submitted by: Sal
The teens are alright
Because of me, both of my daughters have developed a thing for motorcycles. Despite the fact I crashed and tore my ACL during the rider safety course (I locked the brakes during a drill). Also, one kid now has a thing for Corvettes and the other one said she wants a Porsche 911 GT3. Both of them are teenagers.
Submitted by: Omer Carrothers
Purple Hellcat is an animal
My kids mostly want animals or pictures with friends on their walls. My daughter's dream car is a purple Hellcat though, so I could probably talk her into putting up one of those. My son has been more difficult to figure out. He and his friends all get really excited when they see a Tesla (there were ~5 Cyber trucks entered into the pinewood derby), but he doesn't want a Tesla hot wheel/toy. My best bet at getting a car on his wall right now would probably be one of Bumblebee.
Submitted by: engineerthefuture
Two great cars that are great together
My daughter has two, both of them are hand drawn and fantastic. One is a Subaru WRX STI, which was my car so I'll take credit for that. The other is a group B Audi Sport Quattro
Submitted by: Matthew Wakefield