Tesla's 'Sub-$60,000' Cybertruck Now Costs $72,235

Tesla announced a cheaper, sub-$60,000 Cybertruck last month, presumably in an attempt to boost sales of the slow-moving monstrosity. It wasn't the $40,000 version we were originally promised — nor did it actually cost less than $60,000, since the mandatory destination charge brought the actual price up to $62,235 — but it was still cheaper than the short-lived rear-wheel-drive version Tesla briefly sold last year. Oh, and you also can't get it anymore, because the cheapest Cybertruck on Tesla's website now costs $72,235 including destination.

Of course, back when Tesla announced the cheaper Cybertruck, Elon Musk tweeted that the price would only be good for 10 days, but at the time, we weren't sure how much faith to put in a Musk post. The man's been promising consumer self-driving cars for more than a decade without actually delivering them and has a long history of posting misleading tweets. Good on him for telling the truth this one time, but it's still a bizarre marketing decision.