Tesla's 'Sub-$60,000' Cybertruck Now Costs $72,235
Tesla announced a cheaper, sub-$60,000 Cybertruck last month, presumably in an attempt to boost sales of the slow-moving monstrosity. It wasn't the $40,000 version we were originally promised — nor did it actually cost less than $60,000, since the mandatory destination charge brought the actual price up to $62,235 — but it was still cheaper than the short-lived rear-wheel-drive version Tesla briefly sold last year. Oh, and you also can't get it anymore, because the cheapest Cybertruck on Tesla's website now costs $72,235 including destination.
Of course, back when Tesla announced the cheaper Cybertruck, Elon Musk tweeted that the price would only be good for 10 days, but at the time, we weren't sure how much faith to put in a Musk post. The man's been promising consumer self-driving cars for more than a decade without actually delivering them and has a long history of posting misleading tweets. Good on him for telling the truth this one time, but it's still a bizarre marketing decision.
But did it boost sales?
Did temporarily dropping the price actually move any additional Cybertrucks? If Tesla still had a communications department, we could contact them for a statement, but Tesla gave that team the axe back in 2020, so that's not going to work. Odds are, we'll never know how many Cybertrucks sold during the last 10 days of February, although there's a chance an analyst might ask about it on the next earnings call. Whether we'll get a straight answer, though, remains to be seen.
If you believe the Tesla website's delivery estimate, however, the February promotion was a huge success. According to the estimate, if I placed an order today, I won't get my new Cybertruck until sometime next year, in 2027. How that could possibly be real, I have no idea, but that's the estimate Tesla's website is going with. Whatever you say, Elon. We already know Cybertruck sales dropped from 39,000 in 2024 to just over 20,000 in 2025 despite initial plans to build as many as 250,000 a year, and I highly doubt a 10-day promotion can turn that sales slide around.