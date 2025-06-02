Don't Listen To Elon Musk's Tweets

Elon Musk loves to post online, especially about his companies. Unfortunately for him, those posts aren't always necessarily "true" according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yet that doesn't seem to stop the CEO from continuing his poster's mindset, especially when his share prices are affected. From Reuters:

"Reuters is lying," Musk had posted on X, minutes after the story published on April 5, 2024, halting a 6% decline in Tesla's stock. Tesla shares recovered some of the loss after Musk's post, but the stock was down 3.6% at market close.

The executives knew that Musk had, in fact, canceled the low-cost vehicle, which many investors called the Model 2, and pivoted Tesla to focus on self-driving robotaxis, the people said. The company had told employees the project was over weeks earlier, Reuters reported, citing three sources and company documents.

Musk's post was so confusing to some senior managers that they asked him whether he'd changed his mind. Musk rejected their concerns and said the project was still dead, according to the people with knowledge of the matter.

Some executives told associates the denial made no sense — investors and the public would inevitably learn the truth — and worried it would hurt Tesla sales as buyers delayed purchases to wait for a $25,000 Tesla that, in reality, it had decided not to build.