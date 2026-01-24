Which Chevy Vehicles Are Made In Canada?

Ever since 1911, Chevrolet has built some of the world's most respected and admired cars. The automaker's production efforts began in Flint, Michigan, but it has since expanded to numerous other locations across the globe. Most Chevrolets are made in the U.S., where General Motors – the parent company of Chevrolet since 1918 – currently owns 50 manufacturing sites producing vehicles, power trains, and components for brands under its umbrella.

GM runs these facilities alongside manufacturing plants in foreign countries such as Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. In fact, Canada hosts some of the most renowned facilities in the GM production network, including the CAMI Automotive and St. Catharines Powertrain facilities in Ontario. But as things stand today, the only location in Canada where Chevrolet vehicles are made is the GM Oshawa Assembly plant, which manufactures the Silverado light- and heavy-duty trucks on the same production line.

Aside from the Silverado, Chevrolet has manufactured other car models in Canada before. The Chevrolet Equinox was built at the GM CAMI Assembly plant between 2004 and 2022 before GM halted production and upgraded the assembly line to produce the all-electric Chevrolet BrightDrop delivery van – which was also discontinued in 2025 due to low demand. Canadian plants also previously housed productions of the Impala, Camaro, Monte Carlo, Chevelle, and many others.