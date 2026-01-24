Which Chevy Vehicles Are Made In Canada?
Ever since 1911, Chevrolet has built some of the world's most respected and admired cars. The automaker's production efforts began in Flint, Michigan, but it has since expanded to numerous other locations across the globe. Most Chevrolets are made in the U.S., where General Motors – the parent company of Chevrolet since 1918 – currently owns 50 manufacturing sites producing vehicles, power trains, and components for brands under its umbrella.
GM runs these facilities alongside manufacturing plants in foreign countries such as Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. In fact, Canada hosts some of the most renowned facilities in the GM production network, including the CAMI Automotive and St. Catharines Powertrain facilities in Ontario. But as things stand today, the only location in Canada where Chevrolet vehicles are made is the GM Oshawa Assembly plant, which manufactures the Silverado light- and heavy-duty trucks on the same production line.
Aside from the Silverado, Chevrolet has manufactured other car models in Canada before. The Chevrolet Equinox was built at the GM CAMI Assembly plant between 2004 and 2022 before GM halted production and upgraded the assembly line to produce the all-electric Chevrolet BrightDrop delivery van – which was also discontinued in 2025 due to low demand. Canadian plants also previously housed productions of the Impala, Camaro, Monte Carlo, Chevelle, and many others.
Chevrolets have been built in Oshawa since the 1910s
Oshawa is far more than just a manufacturing hub for Chevrolet. It's a symbolic city of the partnership that ultimately culminated in GM Canada. In 1907, Samuel McLaughlin of the Oshawa-based McLaughlin Motor Car Company agreed to let Buick — then owned by William Durant – supply power trains for bodies produced by McLaughlin's company. The following year, Durant formed General Motors, though he was forced out of the company just two years after that.
He bounced back from that disappointment soon enough, however, teaming up with Swiss racer and engineer Louis Chevrolet to launch Chevrolet Motor Company in 1911. As Durant kept his share in GM, he eventually built up enough cash to take a controlling interest in it by 1916. This came after McLaughlin Motor Car Company secured the rights to manufacture Chevrolet cars in Canada the previous year, leading to Chevrolets being built in Oshawa alongside the McLaughlin cars.
Chevrolet became part of the General Motors group in 1918. That same year, Sam McLaughlin sold his company to General Motors; thus, General Motors of Canada was born, with Oshawa becoming the center for the group's Canadian manufacturing. Countless Chevrolets have been made in Oshawa since, but Silverados only commenced production in the city by 2006.