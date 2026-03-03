If You Can't Afford A Miata, How About A BMW Z3?

For example, check out this 1998 Z3 I found on Facebook Marketplace. It has 153,000 miles, and it shows in the minor scuffs and some missing wheel center caps. The cloth top is in good shape, but the plastic rear window is fogged and cracked. Early Miatas also had plastic rear windows that could suffer this fate. However, the seller says it runs and drives great, so you could hop right in and drive away with a refined German roadster for just $3,900. It's not perfect, but I can overlook its imperfections at that price.

If an automatic is more your speed, this classic British Racing Green on tan 1997 model may be up your alley. That paint is less than stellar, which the seller admits, as well as some hail damage. However, the interior and top are in good shape, including the back window. The ad doesn't mention the mileage, but the photos show an odometer reading of 112,467 miles. If you don't mind the paint or are willing to fix it yourself, this BMW can be yours for $4,200. An automatic Z3 is typically much easier to find than an automatic Miata, so if you're looking for more of a cruiser than a canyon carver, a Z3 might be a better choice for that reason, alone.

As a counterpoint, let's look at this 1994 M-Edition Miata. "This car is perfect mechanically," reads the ad. "It has never left me stranded. There are some cosmetic flaws shown but nothing major." The light-colored areas around the rear wheel are bondo repairs to the car's rust. I saw earlier photos, since removed from the ad, that showed the rocker panel rust and holes in front of the rear wheels typical of NA Miatas. One of mine had this same rust. Another photo shows a Hard Dog Hard Core Double Diagonal roll bar, and that's worth something. This car has 235,000 miles, and the owner is asking $4,000, in the same ballpark as those two Z3s with far fewer miles. None of these cars is perfect, but Miata is a bit less perfect than either of the BMWs for roughly the same price.