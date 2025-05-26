At $15,500, Could This 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i Be Peak Roadster?

With its low miles and impressive presentation, today's Nice Price or No Dice Z3 looks to be quite a catch for any sun-loving sports car enthusiast. Its price, however, might prove otherwise.

As strange as it sounds, blue cheese ice cream is, in fact, delicious, as well as being wildly decadent, and bougie. That unique art of combining disparate ingredients that heretofore were considered incompatible into a wonderful melange of gastronomic gusto is what separates a mundane eating experience from one that proves transcendent.

This happens in the automotive world as well. Few would ever consider the mashup of a pickup and a convertible a workable marriage, and yet there have been a number of them that have proven the premise to be solid. Similarly, we commonly call tall wagons "Sport Utilities," merging the idea of spacious carrying capacity with some engaging element that gets the blood pumping. Those most often don't prove to live up to the term, but the 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero we looked at last Friday can wave that flag proudly. Capacious and offering enough oomph to make even a grocery run a fun time, Friday's Saab looked to be a winning combination of sport and utility. A $6,800 asking price meant that fun wouldn't be just for the richy-riches either, a fact we all celebrated with a hearty 80% Nice Price win.