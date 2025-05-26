At $15,500, Could This 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i Be Peak Roadster?
With its low miles and impressive presentation, today's Nice Price or No Dice Z3 looks to be quite a catch for any sun-loving sports car enthusiast. Its price, however, might prove otherwise.
As strange as it sounds, blue cheese ice cream is, in fact, delicious, as well as being wildly decadent, and bougie. That unique art of combining disparate ingredients that heretofore were considered incompatible into a wonderful melange of gastronomic gusto is what separates a mundane eating experience from one that proves transcendent.
This happens in the automotive world as well. Few would ever consider the mashup of a pickup and a convertible a workable marriage, and yet there have been a number of them that have proven the premise to be solid. Similarly, we commonly call tall wagons "Sport Utilities," merging the idea of spacious carrying capacity with some engaging element that gets the blood pumping. Those most often don't prove to live up to the term, but the 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero we looked at last Friday can wave that flag proudly. Capacious and offering enough oomph to make even a grocery run a fun time, Friday's Saab looked to be a winning combination of sport and utility. A $6,800 asking price meant that fun wouldn't be just for the richy-riches either, a fact we all celebrated with a hearty 80% Nice Price win.
Sweet six
Do you know what would be a great accompaniment to that practical and yet purposeful Saab? A great yin to the Saab's yang would be something even more sporty and fun, but—seeing as the Saab has it covered—could throw the whole idea of utility out the window. Maybe something like this 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i, in fact.
There are basically three levels of Z3 to be had on the market, and each comes at a different price level. The lowest rung on the ladder is the four-cylinder cars. BMW introduced the Z3 to compete with Mazda's MX-5 Miata, and the four-pot cars seem to hit the mark on that goal barely. That means they are the least desirable, are typically less well maintained, and are the cheapest to get into. At the other end of the scale are the M cars. Brawnier, twitchier, and way more expensive to buy and maintain, the Z3 M editions rule the roost. In between those two extremes, capably holding down the Mama Bear role, are the standard six-cylinder cars. With higher displacement than the fours, much more power, and that smooth straight-six experience, they offer a compelling and engaging driving experience without overtaxing the Z3's old-school chassis the way the M often does.
Plenty of miles to go
Being a late model year edition (the Z3 was replaced by the Z4 in 2003), the six in this car is the M54 three-liter. In U.S. spec, that makes 225 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of twist, which is plenty for the 2,550-pound roadster. To ensure all of those horses and torques reach the pavement unencumbered, this roadster mates the motor to a ZF five-speed manual gearbox. According to the ad, that drivetrain has moved the Bimmer a grand total of 30,300 miles. For anyone not up on such matters, that's not a lot.
The ad also notes that the car has been garage-kept most of its life and comes with its original car cover for when sequestered out and about. Because of that care, it looks to be in almost as-new condition. The Bright Red paint pops and pairs nicely with the light gold of the factory alloys and camel-colored top. That top has a plastic back window, but aside from a slight crease evident in the middle, that looks to be clear and perfectly serviceable.
Better than a Boxster?
In the cabin, it looks to be just as well maintained with no loose trim, failing stitching, or, that bane of Z3 owners everywhere, a droopy-drawers glovebox door. Despite its small size, the Z3 packs in a lot of creature comforts in that cabin. Those include power windows, locks and seats, cruise control, and A/C. All are claimed to be working as they should.
According to the seller, the car's mechanical components match those good looks. Per the ad, everything works, and nothing is broken. The tires—Continental Control Contact Sports—are said to have plenty of tread left, although the date code of 4722 shown in one of the ad's pictures indicates that they may warrant replacement in a couple of years just due to their age.
Speaking of age, this is an old car. Not only that, but it swims in a sea filled with other cars like the aforementioned Miata and Porsche's wonderful Boxster. Those compete for enthusiasts' attention and affection, as well as their hard-earned dollars. Does this Z3 hold enough appeal to stave off such comparisons by prospective buyers?
Greenbacks for a red roadster
Price is one factor in that evaluation. In the case of this Z3, that's $15,500, which seems to be par for the course for 3.0 cars. That amount will also buy any number of comparable Porsche Boxsters or some pretty sweet Mazdas, as well as any number of Mustangs or Camaros.
What do you think? Should this Z3 win out over those challengers for that $15,500 asking price? It does come with a clean title and an accident-free history, so there seem to be no skeletons in its closet. Or should that kind of cash find another, more deserving suitor?
