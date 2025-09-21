Where Did British Racing Green Come From?

For motorsports fans, there is perhaps no color more famous than British Racing Green. It even appeared on a limited-edition Toyota 86 that came to the U.S. in 2019, though Toyota initially told Jalopnik that the car was exclusive to Japan. The rich hue (also known as BRG) has become a staple color for British racing and road cars alike, and it dates back to the early 1900s when road racing was emerging in Europe. Each participating country had its own national colors, but why did the British pick a deep green?

A commonly accepted answer is that Britain, in honor of Ireland hosting the 1903 Gordon Bennett Cup on Britain's behalf, chose a shade of shamrock green for its racing livery, which carried on into future races and later become known as British Racing Green. However, during the previous year's Cup, the British team's livery used a lighter shade, an olive tone known as Napier green, which may have simply been the preference of the cars' manufacturer, David Napier. The 1903 Irish-hosted race marked the first use of the landmark green we recognize today, but British race cars were green even before that time.