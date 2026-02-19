What Is A Salvage Title Car And Why Is Buying One Essentially Gambling?

In the pre-pandemic days of early 2020, the average second-hand vehicle sold for about $20,500. Fast forward six years, and the number is closer to $27,000, per CarGurus. That 25% increase has led used-car shoppers to look for bargains, including salvage-title cars. The appeal is obvious. A title brand can result in a 20% to 40% lower resale value than a clean-title equivalent. Plus, many salvage-title cars can look perfect on the outside. Even car dealers are starting to get in on the action.

But there's a reason these vehicles have salvage status. Insurance companies have declared them a total loss due to accidents, floods, theft, or other damage. Buying one of these cars means dealing with a questionable history. It's also worth noting that salvage titles vary by state and the type of damage or incident. There's also a rebuilt salvage title indicating the vehicle has been restored and is legal to drive on public roads.

Regardless, the underlying issue with any salvage vehicle is uncertainty. You're betting that the trouble can be identified and repaired or that the damage has been fully corrected. This risk can affect safety, drivability, and resale value. You may also find difficulty financing or insuring the car.