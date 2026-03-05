12 Popular Cars That Weren't Meant To Be Full Models, At First

Manufacturers' plans, meticulously schemed as they are, don't always work out. The Ford Edsel sub-brand was supposed to be America's new standard of motoring, but ended up being one of history's biggest automotive flops after only three years of production. The original Acura NSX was supposed to be a Senna-tuned, Japanese wrecking ball to Ferrari's sales, and it fell short. The Porsche 928 was supposed to be a full-fledged replacement for the flagship 911, but all it did was help Porsche inch closer to bankruptcy in the 1990s.

The point is: the industry is unpredictable in its ways. Big money projects, with hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars behind them, can simply cease to generate returns. But there is a flipside. Sometimes, a seemingly ordinary nameplate or trim level — with no prior intentions of becoming culturally or economically important in the industry — does just that.

In some cases, these cars began life as already popular trim levels with a solid foundation for growth, but many, as you'll soon see, started as nothing more than a fancy interior package for a more prolific model. Regardless of origin, though, the 12 cars that we're covering today all have one major characteristic in common — they became much more important than they were ever meant to be.