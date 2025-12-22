The Convoluted History Behind The Oldsmobile 442 Name

So, the Oldsmobile 442. Sorry, the 4-4-2, depending on the year, anyway. Despite three-number model names being mostly a Porsche thing, there are other three-number American cars where the numbers stand for something specific. There's the Buick Electra 225 referring to its 225-inch length, and (supposedly) the Ford Galaxie 500 leeching coolness from 500-mile NASCAR races. But then there's the 4-4-2, an arbitrary designation if ever there were one.

When the Olds 442 debuted in 1964, the dealer sales sheets really went out of their way to spell out what the name meant. Not only did the name have dashes at the time, but dealer sheets often put it in quotation marks, printing it as "4-4-2" — you can just feel implied air quotes whenever it's read out loud. This number referenced the car's four-barrel carburetor, four-on-the-floor manual transmission, and dual exhausts. Apparently, the name "4-4-dual" would have sounded odd, so "4-4-2" it was.

Aside from the 442 badges that had no dashes or quotes, there was nothing to distinguish it from a regular 1964 Oldsmobile F-85/Cutlass with the Police Apprehender Pursuit package, or RPO code B09, which 10 awesome people ordered as a four-door. It's interesting that Oldsmobile didn't turn its RPO code into the name of the car like Chevy did with the 302-powered Camaro Z28 (then Z/28, and sometimes printed as Z-28). To be fair, "Bee-Oh-Nine" doesn't have the same ring to it, but that's something the ad agency could have fixed. With its 330-cube V8 putting out 310 horsepower and upgraded, stiffer suspension, it could have played up the police pursuit origins and made B09 sound cool, like some sort of hip cop lingo.