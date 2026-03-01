Why Buy Expensive Platinum Spark Plugs When Cheaper Copper Ones Exist?

The reason why you should always stick to the manufacturer-approved spark plug type has to do with the ignition system of your car's engine. Newer vehicles with electronic distributor-based ignition systems often run on longer-lasting platinum plugs. These spark plugs have platinum discs attached to the tip of the center electrode. Since platinum is a harder metal than the nickel alloy of copper plugs, they wear out at a slower rate and can last 60,000 to 100,000 miles.

Moreover, platinum burns hotter and has a higher melting point, giving it the ability to burn off carbon deposits and resist fouling. You should avoid downgrading to copper plugs if your vehicle runs on platinum plugs, since the former will wear out sooner and will require more frequent replacements, and it could cause performance drops and engine damage.

Vehicles with electronic waste-spark ignition generally require double platinum spark plugs. Engines with waste-spark ignition (like the venerable Mitsubishi 4G63 that powered most Lancer Evos) need spark plugs with platinum discs on the center and side electrodes to handle the reverse spark that happens when one cylinder is on the compression stroke and the other is on the exhaust stroke (which is one of the four engine strokes in an internal combustion engine). In that stage, the spark travels from the side electrode to the center.

If your goal is to save money, you may end up spending more if you insist on using copper plugs in an engine that requires platinum. Platinum spark plugs cost around $6 to $8 each (which isn't significantly more than copper at $5 each), and they can last three to four times longer. If you use copper, then you'll most likely end up paying more in the long run, due to the more frequent replacements.