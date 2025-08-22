How Did It Take Chrysler This Long To Make An Overlanding Pacifica Concept?

We may never get the Hemi-powered Pacifica we've all spent years wishing Chrysler (or someone!) would build, but overlanding is still popular, so for Overland Expo Mountain West this year, Chrysler built what it's named the Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept. Should the company have probably done this back in 2018 or something instead of waiting until 2025 to build an overland Pacifica? Sure, but better late than never. After all, if three-row SUVs are now minivan replacements, why shouldn't the minivan serve as a three-row SUV replacement?

To create the Grizzly Peak concept, Chrysler started with a Pacifica Limited AWD model and added a 2.75-inch lift up front and a 2.5-inch lift in the rear, then gave it 18-inch Foreshadow wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2s. It has added roof storage in the form of a Rhino-Rack Pioneer platform, roof-mounted auxiliary lights, a roof-mounted retractable awning on the driver's side, yellow fog lights and splash guards.

Inside, Chrysler ripped out the third-row seats and replaced them with a cargo floor panel, added some extra tie-downs behind the second row, covered the seats in Katzkin leather, threw in some orange seatbelts and added a sport steering wheel. The cabin also gets a Cement Gray color scheme with Liquid Titanium accents, while the exterior has been hit with Arktos matte-finish paint.