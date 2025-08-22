How Did It Take Chrysler This Long To Make An Overlanding Pacifica Concept?
We may never get the Hemi-powered Pacifica we've all spent years wishing Chrysler (or someone!) would build, but overlanding is still popular, so for Overland Expo Mountain West this year, Chrysler built what it's named the Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept. Should the company have probably done this back in 2018 or something instead of waiting until 2025 to build an overland Pacifica? Sure, but better late than never. After all, if three-row SUVs are now minivan replacements, why shouldn't the minivan serve as a three-row SUV replacement?
To create the Grizzly Peak concept, Chrysler started with a Pacifica Limited AWD model and added a 2.75-inch lift up front and a 2.5-inch lift in the rear, then gave it 18-inch Foreshadow wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2s. It has added roof storage in the form of a Rhino-Rack Pioneer platform, roof-mounted auxiliary lights, a roof-mounted retractable awning on the driver's side, yellow fog lights and splash guards.
Inside, Chrysler ripped out the third-row seats and replaced them with a cargo floor panel, added some extra tie-downs behind the second row, covered the seats in Katzkin leather, threw in some orange seatbelts and added a sport steering wheel. The cabin also gets a Cement Gray color scheme with Liquid Titanium accents, while the exterior has been hit with Arktos matte-finish paint.
It's about time, Chrysler
Is the Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept suddenly ready for Moab? Probably not. Chrysler didn't say anything about making any changes to the all-wheel-drive system, but at the same time, extra ground clearance and chunky tires never hurt a vehicle's off-road capability. The bigger problem here is that it's a Pacifica, and they aren't exactly known for their reliability. Were I building an off-road minivan, I'd definitely go with the Toyota Sienna, just so I don't get stranded in the middle of nowhere with my hypothetical kids.
In a statement, Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell said:
We've been following van life for years, and we know adventurers really value the versatility the Pacifica delivers. Our Chrysler design studio nailed the brief and really dove in. They lifted the suspension, added useful, functional features, including a roof-mounted Rhino-Rack Pioneer Platform rack, TYRI LED lighting and ARB retractable awning, and tailored the cabin for sleeping to create this Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept as a test bed. We're excited to get feedback from the van-life adventurers on our newest concept of the most awarded minivan ever.
If you're headed out to Loveland, Colorado, for Overland Expo Mountain West this year, the Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept will be on display August 22 to 24.