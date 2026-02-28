The Chevy Camaro IROC-Z Is An Absolute Icon Of The '80s: Here's Why

Filling out the Mt. Rushmore of 1980s icons is no easy task. Gordon Gekko? Ronald Reagan? Madonna? One — or both — of the Michaels (Jordan and Jackson)? Nor does it get easier in the automotive realm, since you had rides ranging from the Buick Grand National GNX to the Lamborghini Countach, the latter backed by the kind of unhinged testing shown on vintage "60 Minutes" episodes. Or how about the 1985 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 IROC Edition that honored the International Race of Champions (IROC) motorsports series?

Don't roll your eyes, the IROC Camaro was the real deal, with the looks, performance, and on-track racing cred needed to help pull Chevrolet — and the rest of the industry — out of the Malaise Era. That was the period roughly from the oil crisis of 1973 to the early-to-mid 1980s when U.S. automakers, caught flat-footed by oil shortages, resorted to power-sapping efficiency measures. It took years for automakers to figure out how to boost power to match the new demand for fuel economy, and the IROC-Z Camaro and its crosstown rival the Ford Mustang GT, were among the cars leading the way.

Yes, the Grand National did its share by showing off a 200-hp turbocharged V6 in 1984, but 1985 marked the first time the Camaro and Mustang were each able to deliver more than 200 ponies since the Malaise Era kicked in — helping ignite the modern horsepower wars in the process. By the time the sixth-generation Camaro went out of production in 2024, it was making 650 horses in its ZL-1 trim.