Czinger Takes Laguna Seca Lap Record Back From Koenigsegg, Who Took It From Czinger Last Month, Who Took It From Koenigsegg Last Year, Who Took It From Czinger Earlier Last Year, Who Took It From McLaren In 2021

Everyone in America has been enraptured by "Heated Rivalry," the gay hockey player rom-dram television series that's been a smash hit on HBO Max (by way of Canada's Crave channel). But there's another heated rivalry that has been brewing in the U.S. for the past four years, starring an American and a Swede instead of a Canadian and a Russian. On Monday, California-based hypercar maker Czinger announced it had taken back the Laguna Seca production car lap record from Koenigsegg. That would be newsworthy regardless, but what makes this story really fun is that it's the fifth time the record has changed hands between these two automakers in the last four years.

It all started on July 21, 2021, when Czinger set a time of 1:25.44 with its 21C hypercar, which hadn't yet started series production. Then a relatively unknown company, Czinger broke the record set by the McLaren Senna in October 2019 by nearly two seconds. Fast forward to August 18, 2024, the last day of Monterey Car Week, when Koenigsegg set a time of 1:24.86 with its Jesko. Having just thrown a party the night before where it talked up the 21C's record, Czinger obviously couldn't have that, so it headed back to Laguna Seca on August 26, setting a new time of 1:24.75.

This past summer, Czinger drove a production-spec 21C 1,000 miles across California, setting five production car lap records at five different race tracks over five days, one of them beating its own Laguna Seca record. That new time of 1:24.39 was subsequently beaten by Koenigsegg on November 4, 2025, using the Sadair's Spear, an even-faster evolution of the Jesko. Again, Czinger couldn't let that stand, so it headed back to Laguna Seca on December 9 and took the record back.