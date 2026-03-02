Every Ford That Wore The ST Badge In The United States
The genesis of the ST performance badge lies in the early 1990s, when Ford's European division lacked a performance sub-brand similar to its SVO and SVT divisions in America. To remedy that, Ford transformed the second-generation Euro-spec Mondeo into the Mondeo ST24 in the fall of 1996. The ST24 badge stood for "Sports Touring 24-valve" and denoted a Mondeo with a 2.5-liter 24-valve V6 that made 168 horsepower. While the Mondeo ST24 never came to our shores, U.S. enthusiasts were well aware of it; we even tagged it in our list of the best versions of bad cars.
In February of 1999, the Mondeo ST200 went into production. Its suffix was a reference to the model's 201 horsepower engine, and Ford also upgraded the car's wheels and suspension, gave it Recaro racing seats, and offered it only in Ford Racing Blue. The paint job wasn't just an affectation, as the Mondeo ST200 dominated its class in the 2000 season of the British Touring Car Championship circuit.
The ST brand now had a genuine racing heritage to give it some street cred. But since the Ford Contour (as the Mondeo was known in the U.S.) had gone out of production after the 2000 model year, American drivers wouldn't get to try the ST200 for themselves. That's a pity, because when Ford offered a Contour SVT for sale in the late 1990s, it transformed a fairly forgettable family car into a fairly tasty dish. Instead, Ford's first ST-badged car in the US was a hot hatch.
Ford Focus ST
The ST badge made its way to America with the 2013 Ford Focus ST. It arrived with a turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecoboost four-cylinder that pumped out 252 horsepower. But the ST designation meant more than just straight-line oomph; the Focus ST also featured variable-rack steering similarly to many Porsche models at the time. Plus, the car's electric power-assist steering also helped to tame front-wheel-drive torque-steer goblins, reducing assist functionality to keep the wheel steady during hard acceleration.
To boost handling, the Focus ST featured specially-tuned springs and dampers, an anti-roll bar on its rear suspension, and sporty Goodyear tires. The whole suspension was 0.4 inches lower than a standard Focus, and bigger brakes improved stopping power. The performance-oriented details continued inside the cabin, where gauges on the dash measured the boost pressure alongside toil temperature and pressure. Recaro sport seats were optional, as were other luxury touches such as heated seats and an 8.0-inch touch screen.
The full package resulted in a 0-60 mph time of six seconds flat, according to Car and Driver. The magazine's writers waxed rhapsodic about the Focus ST, calling it "amazing" and declaring that it "appears to fulfill the promise of the affordable daily-driver performance car." Its base price of $24,495 made it a great value, too. It would remain in production through the 2018 model year, which was the final year for the Focus in America. It remains a tremendous performance deal on the used car market, as you can see for yourself in our recent hot hatch comparison between the Ford Focus ST and the Mazdaspeed3.
Ford Fiesta ST
The Ford Fiesta ST hit showrooms for the 2014 model year, instantly becoming a favorite of drivers who love good, clean, cheap fun. In fact, one of our writers declared it the best American car ever made, while acknowledging that this Euro-style hot hatch isn't very "American" in the traditional sense. This wasn't the only source of positivity surrounding this model, as MotorWeek pronounced the new Fiesta ST "world class" and said it offered "the most pure joy we've ever extracted from a front-wheel-drive car."
The 2014 Fiesta ST got its zip from a 197 horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four that produced 202 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers don't scream "Nürburgring record-holder," and indeed, its 0-60 time was spirited but not world-beating, ranging between 6.4 seconds (according to Motor Trend) and 7.1 seconds (per MotorWeek). But the straight-line numbers obscure just how much fun the Fiesta ST was to drive. Its already-decent chassis received upgrades to the suspension, brakes, and other components, giving the little hatch eye-opening handling, all for just a bit over $22,000.
It was still a bargain in its final model year, with the 2019 Fiesta ST priced under $23,000, while incentives made it possible to drive one home for under twenty grand. This kept its sticker price well below competitors like the Mazda Miata and the Volkswagen GTI. Plus, its potent little engine was relatively sparing with fuel, achieving 25 mpg in the city and 32 on the highway. For a hatchback, being fantastically fun and frugal like this is a great way to go through life.
Ford Edge ST
By 2018, Ford had announced a shift away from traditional passenger cars in favor of an all-SUV and truck lineup (with the exception of the Mustang). With that shift in product strategy, the ST branding switched to an SUV: the Edge ST, which Ford produced from 2019 until the entire Edge lineup was discontinued after the 2024 model year. Being based on Ford's midsize SUV, the Edge ST brought performance to a segment better known for hauling groceries.
The Edge ST got its gusto from a 335 horsepower version of its twin-turbo, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which also produced a healthy 380 pound-feet of torque. By comparison, non-ST versions of the edge featured a 250 horsepower four-banger. An eight-speed automatic channeled the Edge ST's power to all four wheels. The AWD system could disconnect the rear wheels for better fuel efficiency. Car and Driver managed a 0-60 run of 5.7 seconds from this setup, although it noted that shifts weren't particularly aggressive, saying that the Edge ST "trades outright athleticism for rational practicality."
Suspension improvements on the ST included increased spring rates, rear monotube dampers, and upgraded anti-roll bars. The result was decent handling and a ride that didn't punish passengers. Optional upgrades included an ST Performance Brake package and 21-inch wheels. The base price was $43,350, although those packages could boost it to over $50,000. Specs remained largely unchanged through the end of the model's run in 2024, but with the Ford Edge discontinued and EV production delayed, there may be no replacement for the Edge ST on the horizon.
Ford Explorer ST
The Ford Explorer underwent a comprehensive redesign in 2020, and it received an Explorer ST model alongside its new face. While the Explorer is a midsize SUV like the late, lamented Edge, it's about 10 inches longer and offers three rows of seating. In its ST trim, the 2020 model offered a hefty 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. While the 2020 Explorer lineup was switched to a rear-drive layout, ST models all came with all-wheel drive.
The ST's 10-speed automatic transmission featured a Sport mode for more emphatic shift patterns. A stiffer suspension and upgraded tires gave the Explorer the handling you'd expect from an ST-badged vehicle, though its skid pad grip was a bit lower than that of the Edge ST. Even so, brakes with high-temperature seals and larger rotors gave this model decent stopping distances. And despite the Explorer ST's size and weight, it could tear off a 0-60 run in only 5.2 seconds.
The Explorer ST's base price was $55,835. Prices held reasonably steady through inflation in the first half of this decade. All-wheel drive is now optional, with rear-wheel drive models priced from $56,700 and AWD versions beginning at $58,700. ST-specific reviews of the 2026 model are few and far between at this point, but Motor Trend reviewed the 2025 Explorer ST and concluded that it "delivers big power and bigger value." Its sub-$60,000 price makes it a bargain compared to competitors like the Durango Hellcat. If you'd prefer a more off-road-oriented performance SUV, the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor now offers the same 400 horsepower V6 as the Explorer ST.