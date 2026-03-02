Every Ford That Wore The ST Badge In The United States

The genesis of the ST performance badge lies in the early 1990s, when Ford's European division lacked a performance sub-brand similar to its SVO and SVT divisions in America. To remedy that, Ford transformed the second-generation Euro-spec Mondeo into the Mondeo ST24 in the fall of 1996. The ST24 badge stood for "Sports Touring 24-valve" and denoted a Mondeo with a 2.5-liter 24-valve V6 that made 168 horsepower. While the Mondeo ST24 never came to our shores, U.S. enthusiasts were well aware of it; we even tagged it in our list of the best versions of bad cars.

In February of 1999, the Mondeo ST200 went into production. Its suffix was a reference to the model's 201 horsepower engine, and Ford also upgraded the car's wheels and suspension, gave it Recaro racing seats, and offered it only in Ford Racing Blue. The paint job wasn't just an affectation, as the Mondeo ST200 dominated its class in the 2000 season of the British Touring Car Championship circuit.

The ST brand now had a genuine racing heritage to give it some street cred. But since the Ford Contour (as the Mondeo was known in the U.S.) had gone out of production after the 2000 model year, American drivers wouldn't get to try the ST200 for themselves. That's a pity, because when Ford offered a Contour SVT for sale in the late 1990s, it transformed a fairly forgettable family car into a fairly tasty dish. Instead, Ford's first ST-badged car in the US was a hot hatch.