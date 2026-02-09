Mazdaspeed3 Vs Ford Focus ST: How These Affordable Hot Hatches Measure Up?

Ever stricter emissions rules have meant that affordable gas-powered hot hatches are now a dying breed. Thankfully, the used car market still delivers plenty of choice and affordability for buyers seeking out bargains, with the Mazdaspeed3 and Ford Focus ST among the most recognizable names you can find. The Mazdaspeed3 sold in the U.S. between 2007 and 2013 as a performance version of the Mazda3, while the Ford Focus ST was offered Stateside for the 2013 through 2018 model years – European production continued until 2025.

That means the Focus ST is much newer. But it still gets cross-shopped with the Mazdaspeed3, as they share some similarities and speak to the same community of those who are big on a combination of value, power, handling, and practicality. Both are attractively finished hatchbacks with turbo-four mills that make over 250 horsepower. They both also use a front-wheel drive system and are notorious for torque steer, due to the superabundant torque going to the front wheels. However, they're also quite different in many areas, so we put together this piece to help you decide which is right for you.